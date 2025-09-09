Outer Banks Fans Need To Watch This Prime Video Series From The Same Creator
With Netflix's "Outer Banks" ending after five seasons, some fans will probably be on the hunt to find another great YA series by the show's creators. Well, the good news is that you can do that right away, as "The Runarounds," a musical drama about a group of high school graduates with rock star dreams, is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
Created by Jonas Pate, "The Runarounds" follows an aspiring teen rock band who set out to make it big before summer ends. The cusp of the story centers around the group's lead singer and guitarist, Charlie Cooper (William Lipton), who decides to skip college to pursue a music career instead. The problem, though, is that his parents don't know that he's giving up his education to shred guitars instead, which is why he is determined to succeed before the college semester begins.
"The Runarounds" boasts many of the hallmarks we expect from great coming-of-age dramas, namely young people on the cusp of adulthood trying to find themselves. Its story will also appeal to viewers who love rocking out and chasing dreams, while "Outer Banks" fans will appreciate certain aspects of the series. For a start, the show is named after a band that performs in "Outer Banks" season 3, but "The Runarounds" borrows other ideas from Pate's hit Netflix series.
The Runarounds takes some cues from Outer Banks
"Outer Banks" tells the story of a group of unlikely, young, working-class heroes who set out to find treasure in the titular town — a place where class division and wealth inequality are apparent. The show's setting is almost as important to the series as its characters, all of whom are reflections of the community they live in. More than anything, it's a story about underdogs — and who doesn't love rooting for the little guy to succeed?
Jonas Pate wanted to bring similar elements to "The Runarounds," as it's another story about young people on a mission with the odds stacked against them. After all, being a successful rock star is the career equivalent of finding treasure, as both goals are near-impossible for regular people to achieve. What's more, the protagonists on "The Runarounds" are obvious products of their community, as Pate explained in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter:
"I didn't want the band to come out of a big urban center where they're more aware of media culture and all that. These are just guys in their garage playing guitars, and I wanted it to feel that way."
As it stands, "The Runarounds" looks set to become another great Amazon Prime Video original series. With five seasons in total planned, the drama might be around for years to come (assuming it finds an audience). Only time will tell if it's as successful as "Outer Banks," but the series was definitely designed to appeal to the same type of audience, while still telling a story that is different enough to make it stand out from Pate's other YA drama.
"The Runarounds" is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.