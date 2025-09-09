Outer Banks Fans Need To Watch This Prime Video Series From The Same Creator

With Netflix's "Outer Banks" ending after five seasons, some fans will probably be on the hunt to find another great YA series by the show's creators. Well, the good news is that you can do that right away, as "The Runarounds," a musical drama about a group of high school graduates with rock star dreams, is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Created by Jonas Pate, "The Runarounds" follows an aspiring teen rock band who set out to make it big before summer ends. The cusp of the story centers around the group's lead singer and guitarist, Charlie Cooper (William Lipton), who decides to skip college to pursue a music career instead. The problem, though, is that his parents don't know that he's giving up his education to shred guitars instead, which is why he is determined to succeed before the college semester begins.

"The Runarounds" boasts many of the hallmarks we expect from great coming-of-age dramas, namely young people on the cusp of adulthood trying to find themselves. Its story will also appeal to viewers who love rocking out and chasing dreams, while "Outer Banks" fans will appreciate certain aspects of the series. For a start, the show is named after a band that performs in "Outer Banks" season 3, but "The Runarounds" borrows other ideas from Pate's hit Netflix series.