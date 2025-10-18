Jason Alexander Gave Al Roker Key Acting Advice For His Seinfeld Cameo

In the unfortunately titled "Seinfeld" episode "The Cigar Store Indian" (December 9, 1993), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is forced to take the subway home from a dinner party with George (Jason Alexander) and his father Frank (Jerry Stiller). For reading material, she steals Frank's TV Guide, an issue with NBC News anchor Al Roker on the cover. Elaine leaves the TV Guide on the train when she leaves, and a stalker (Sam Lloyd) finds it and fashions it into a bouquet.

The missing TV Guide leads to a string of comedic replacements. Frank noticed that his TV Guide would like it back, putting Elaine in a bind. Elaine's and George's friend Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) explains the predicament to his girlfriend Winona's (Kimberly Norris), and she kindly offers her TV Guide as a replacement. There is a row over the TV Guide, however, as it has tzatziki sauce spilled on it on its way to Frank, and Frank no longer wants it. Later still, Winona, now angry at Jerry about another matter, wants her TV Guide back. By then, however, it's too late to retrieve it from Frank. Jerry loses his girlfriend over the matter.

Elaine and Jerry then have to specially order an expensive replacement TV Guide to return to Frank, and take the subway to his place to present it to him. In the episode's final scene, Al Roker himself sits down next to Elaine on the subway and begins flirting. It's a surreal ending, with Al Roker symbolically emerging from the TV Guide cover. He is a manifestation of Elaine's headaches.

Roker isn't an actor, of course, but he was famous enough for a cameo on "Seinfeld." Back in 1993, shortly before his episode was to air, Roker appeared on "The Today Show" to talk about his then-upcoming appearance and shared some behind-the-scenes interviews with viewers. He asked his co-stars for advice, and they were all hilariously flip. Alexander, however, gives a funny but weirdly useful piece of advice to Roker. One can fill a scene, he says, if he imagines someone nearby has just broken wind.