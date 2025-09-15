Channing Tatum Feels Marvel Needs To Do One Thing To Make Gambit Succeed

In Shawn Levy's superhero trifle "Deadpool & Wolverine," the two title heroes (Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman) find themselves in a parallel universe populated only by super-powered castoffs and costumed misfits who don't belong to the same universe as most of the better-known Marvel movie superheroes. The gag of the film, of course, is that most of the outcasts they encounter are unpopular characters culled from the last 20 years of superhero cinema. Chris Evans, for example, plays the Human Torch, a role he originated in 2005's "Fantastic Four." Wesley Snipes similarly returns to the role of Blade (a character he played in the late 1990s and early 2000s), while Jennifer Garner reprises her role of Elektra from 2003's "Daredevil" and the character's 2005 spin-off movie. The film is little more than a parade of cameos, designed specifically for those who have been reading superhero news websites for several decades.

In an oblique reference, Channing Tatum appears as Gambit, one of the more notable mutants from the "X-Men" franchise. Gambit is a fun-loving Cajun who can touch inanimate objects and make them explosive by infusing them with kinetic energy. His appearance in "Deadpool & Wolverine" was a glorified reference to a "Gambit" feature film that was never made. As long ago as 2009, Tatum wanted to play Gambit, and In 2014, it was announced that "Gambit" was moving forward with Tatum attached to star. That version went through an intense development process, however, passing through several directors' hands (Edgar Wright's among them) before dying entirely. In other words, Tatum's role in "Deadpool & Wolverine" was a wink to all the people who wanted to see the actor play the character.

That's not the end of it, either. Thanks to the success of that movie, Tatum will return as Gambit in the upcoming mega-superhero tentpole "Avengers: Doomsday." Speaking to Variety, the actor said his "singular focus" is currently on playing Gambit to the utmost of his abilities in the film. He also said he knows the secret to making Gambit work: The character, a notorious party boy, needs a moment when he can be serious.