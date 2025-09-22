This Beloved Steven Spielberg War Series Was One Of HBO's Most Expensive Shows Ever

These days, blockbuster budgets are the new normal for prestige TV series. "The Lord of Rings: The Rings of Power" became the most expensive show ever in 2022 at a staggering price of $58 million per episode, and the competitive streaming age has provided a ton of similarly costly series. Disney+ spent several years throwing veritable vaults full of money at its streaming originals, with "Andor" costing $650 million across two 12-episode seasons, and "WandaVision" reportedly clocking in at around $25 million per episode.

It wasn't that long ago when "Game of Thrones" season 8's $15 million per episode seemed like a record-breaking sum. You'd expect nothing less from the biggest TV show of all time, right? But just a few years on from that 2019 run, streaming has ballooned budgets well beyond what it cost to bring Westeros to life. Even Westeros itself has suffered the consequences, with the "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon" running at a reported per-episode cost of $20 million for its first season.

Put simply, yesterday's price is not today's price when it comes to "top-budget" television. However, if you scan through a current list of the most expensive TV seasons ever made, you'll find one anomaly. The top 30 or so in that competition have all come out in the last six years, save for a lone standout from 2010: the World War II miniseries and "Band of Brothers" follow-up, "The Pacific," produced (like its predecessor) by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg. So what made this one show so much more expensive than anything else that came before it?