What Is A Harper Avery Award? The Grey's Anatomy Accolade Explained

This article contains discussions of sexual harassment and assault.

As Catherine Avery, a pioneering surgeon played by Debbie Allen on "Grey's Anatomy," explains during a ceremony presenting the Harper Avery Award, the honor is meant to distinguish the most innovative, game-changing surgeons in the field. "Surgery is the boldest and most fearless of the healing arts," she tells a room in the season 10 episode "Go It Alone," where Dr. Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) is a contender for the award. "The Harper Avery Award celebrates those who have destroyed obstacles, altered the direction, and invented the future of how we are to live and heal and thrive," she continues. "The surgeons in this room are redefining medicine for generations to come."

This is all to say that, within the framework of "Grey's Anatomy," a Harper Avery Award is the highest recognition any surgeon can possibly achieve. During Dr. Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) first year as a surgical intern, we learn that her famous surgeon mother, Dr. Ellis Grey (Kate Burton), who by this point is suffering from early-onset Alzheimer's, won two Harper Averys during her career. In season 4, after Isaiah Washington's Dr. Preston Burke leaves the Seattle hospital where the show is set — and, in the process, leaves his fiancée Cristina at the altar — it's revealed that he won a Harper Avery, sending Cristina into an existential crisis. Remember how Cristina is nominated in season 10, which she earns after 3D printing a heart conduit for a baby boy? She loses only because the Harper Avery Foundation buys the hospital in season 9, meaning that Cristina is secretly "ineligible" for the award. Despite this line in the sand, Meredith wins her Harper Avery in season 14 for a groundbreaking abdominal wall transplant.

The Harper Avery is a major thing in the world of "Grey's Anatomy," even as it undergoes some major changes ... and even though a lot about the award doesn't really make sense. Let's get into everything else you need to know about the Harper Avery Award, which is eventually renamed the Catherine Fox Award, on "Grey's Anatomy."