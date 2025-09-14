Oscar-Winning Director Steven Soderbergh Doesn't Read Reviews For A Good Reason

Steven Soderbergh has adopted a filmmaking ethos that allows him to be impressively prolific. Soderbergh can shoot and edit quickly, sometimes allowing him to release two films in a single year. In 1996, he put out his low-budget surrealist comedy "Schizopolis," but also the Spalding Gray monologue film "Gray's Anatomy." In 2000, he famously released two major Oscar contenders with "Traffic" and "Erin Brockovich." 2002 saw the release of his drama "Full Frontal" and his sci-fi epic "Solaris." 2009 was the year of both "The Girlfriend Experience" and "The Informant!," while 2011 had the two-fer of "Contagion" and "Haywire." Just this year, Soderbergh has already released the haunted house film "Presence" and the crime drama "Black Bag." The man can't stop.

Soderbergh was interviewed by the Suicide Girls website back in 2009 to talk about "The Girlfriend Experience," a film that starred celebrated adult actress Sasha Grey (no relation to Spalding). He said that he likes to work on instinct when shooting a movie. He doesn't stop to analyze or question his decisions. Soderbergh shoots quickly, figuring out shots as he goes. He says that he's "not a result person," but "a process person." He likes making movies more than he likes judging them in medias res. The director will only reassess a movie later, after it's already finished. "I want to make them for the amount of money and time that I've been given to make them, and then I just want to move on to the next thing without agonizing."

Of course, when one sees films as a process, it makes criticism seem churlish. A critic only sees the finished product, after it's been edited, completed, and released to the public. A critic, then, may begin to unpack what a film means, its sociological context, and how successful it was in communicating its message. Soderbergh, who was previously focused on the filmmaking process, knows that a negative review can't change what he already did.