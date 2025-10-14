Chris Rock Missed Out On Two Of NBC's Biggest Sitcoms

From the very beginning, "Friends" was always an overwhelmingly white series. If Rock had played Chandler (Matthew Perry), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), or even Ross (David Schwimmer), that would've certainly changed the show's dynamic. On the one hand, it could've been interesting to see how the series' writers integrated a non-white character (with regard to his roots and cultural background) and how he would've adjusted to being "the Black friend" in the group (to quote Rock). On the other hand, the show being quintessentially '90s in its tone and humor, that might've led to a lot of jokes related to the race of Rock's character that would've been pretty cringe-inducing to look back on.

Frankly, I'm quite doubtful that the "Friends" creatives could've written a Black character without resorting to the usual (and often patronizing) stereotype we often saw in other network shows throughout the 1990s. It's equally hard to say if Rock would've fit in with the rest of the main cast. Not because he wasn't up to the task (comedically, he was top-tier and already had a few acting credits to his name by that point in his career, like "New Jack City" and "Boomerang"), but again, because the times were so different socially and culturally. In an alternate universe, I'd surely check out a "Friends with Chris Rock" edition of the sitcom, but in this one, it may be a good thing that didn't happen.

Similarly, although being on "Friends" would've undoubtedly skyrocketed the stand-up comedian's acting career, we wouldn't necessarily have ended up with the same Chris Rock that we have today, and that would've been a shame for sure. As far as "Seinfeld" goes, there's no way that could've worked out for the better. I just don't see it. Either way, Rock has become a comedy legend on his own right — even without being on two super-popular sitcoms — and that's what matters the most in the end.