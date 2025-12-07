The Conjuring Star Patrick Wilson Was Haunted By This '70s Stephen King Horror Series

Patrick Wilson knows a thing or two about the paranormal, or at least movies concerning paranormal activity. He's an integral piece of the "Insidious" series, which dabbles in hauntings from the demonic astral plane of existence known as the Further. Wilson even made his feature directorial debut with the latest installment ("Insidious: The Red Door"). Part of what makes his role in the 2010 film so noteworthy is that it kick-started a professional relationship with director James Wan that would continue all the way through the "Aquaman" movies. In between these projects, however, Wilson teamed up with Wan to play a romanticized version of paranormal investigator Ed Warren in 2013's "The Conjuring." Whether you find its brand of scares frightening or not, there's no denying that the film was a massive success and one of the defining horror movies of the 2010s.

As "The Conjuring" grew to become a decade-spanning cinematic universe over the past 12 years, the one constant that kept the series going is the relationship between Ed and Lorrain Warren (Vera Farmiga). Wilson and Farmiga have great chemistry together, with their onscreen romance serving as the series' secret weapon. It certainly helps to separate their screen counterparts from the frauds they're loosely based on. The fictional Warrens have popped in and out of spin-offs like "Annabelle Comes Home," but it's their own movies that serve as the grounding for the "Conjuring"-verse as a whole. You can't get a universe without their room of haunted trinkets like Annabelle. But it appears that Wilson and Farmiga are just about done, with "The Conjuring: Last Rites" bringing an end to the Warrens' cinematic story.

/Film's Chris Evangelista acknowledges the flaws of "Last Rites" in his review, but still believes it's a hectic, sweet finale that gives the paranormal investigative couple a proper send-off. With Wilson taking a bow, it was all but inevitable that the press tour would concern not just his time on the series, but also the horror movies that made him. In an interview with Dread Central, Wilson revealed that "Jaws" and "Poltergeist" affected him, as well as one of the most memorable television horror miniseries ever made. "The TV version of 'Salem's Lot' in the '70s ... just really freaked me out, and I had nightmares for a long time," he admitted. Through a contemporary lens, Tobe Hooper's 1979 adaptation of the classic Stephen King novel is pretty decent for television standards at the time, though not nearly as violent and expansive as the story calls for. However, there is something to how a broadcast can still stick out through the decades.