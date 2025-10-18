This Underrated David Tennant Hulu Series Is Perfect For Bridgerton Fans

So, what is "Rivals" actually about? British nobleman/MP Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) and director of Corinium Television Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant) are set up as foils to one another. A ton of focus on Rupert's sexual encounters contributes to the semi-serious tone of the series, where his appetite for desire informs other aspects of his complex personality. Baddingham, on the other hand, feels ruthless from the get-go, wholly incapable of any form of intimacy as he perceives every personal interaction as an opportunity to leech off the other party.

Baddingham hates Rupert's guts, and the feeling seems to be mutual, but they are not the only, ahem, rivals in the story. Everyone, from TV producer Cameron Cook (Nafessa Williams) to actress Maud O'Hara (Victoria Smurfit), is involved in something unsavory, be it unabashed adultery or an eagerness to backstab anyone they call a friend.

Everyone in "Rivals" is a terrible person. Personal follies can make for great entertainment when framed through a comedic lens, which is also the case here, even when it gets hard to take sides. Everyone speaks without a filter, but that's hardly the worst offense in this show: remorseless displays of homophobia and misogyny mark almost every dynamic, where characters of color are constantly vilified simply for existing. Then there's the nauseating snobbery, as inordinate wealth makes terrible people completely lose sight of reality, or forget that empathy is a sentiment that exists in the world. These ideas are woven well into the meandering story, as "Rivals" doesn't lose itself in its excess, but uses it to highlight everything wrong with an era often depicted with the glow of nostalgia.

Amid all the smutty overindulgence, there's room for love. You won't find anything super wholesome, but the sincerity of these tender connections shines through, especially when contrasted against the transactional nature of most relationships (which often turn uncomfortably predatory or exploitative). Even someone like Rupert comes off as half-decent (at least by his standards), as he can be a good friend when he wants to be, or channel warmth without any expectation of being catered to in exchange.

"Rivals" isn't concerned about making narrow moralizations anyway, as it is more invested in its larger-than-life characters and the messed-up decisions they make while soaking in privileged excess. Fortunately, it makes for great campy entertainment, making it worth checking out if you enjoy high society-centered period piece shenanigans.