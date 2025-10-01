The Descent's Director Disowned The Horror Movie's Alternate Ending (For A Good Reason)

Neil Marshall's 2005 horror movie "The Descent" has a brutal ending, delivering a masterfully executed rope-a-dope gut punch for our heroine Sarah (Shauna Macdonald).

Let's recap: Sarah loses her daughter Jessica (Molly Kayll) and her husband Paul (Oliver Milburn) in a car crash. After a year of grieving, she and five friends, all extreme sport enthusiasts, go on a spelunking trip in Appalachia. They wind up in an uncharted cave system and are hunted by bat-faced troglodytes. Most of the girls are picked off, but Sarah and Juno (Natalie Mendoza) descend into warriors, as savage as the cave dwellers hunting them.

Sarah leaves Juno behind after learning that she (accidentally) killed their friend Beth (Alex Reid). Adding insult to injury, Juno was sleeping with Paul before his death. Sarah climbs out of the cave, reaches the surface, and makes it safely to her car ... and then sees a ghostly Juno sitting next to her. That snaps her back to reality, where she's still in the cave with no hope of rescue. Sarah imagines Jessica with her, a birthday cake between them, and smiles.

If you first saw "The Descent" in an American theater back in 2006, though, you wouldn't have gotten that last scene. After the movie's initial run in the UK, it was picked up for US distribution by Lionsgate. Test audiences didn't appreciate the downer ending, so at the studio's request, Marshall trimmed the end off the movie. The fake-out ending of Sarah's escape became the actual ending, with the movie cutting to black once Sarah sees Juno and screams.

For the 20th anniversary of "The Descent," Marshall spoke with Empire and said the original ending is "the only ending there is, as far as I'm concerned." The director similarly writes off the cash-grab sequel, "The Descent Part 2," that ran with the storyline of Sarah surviving and escaping. While some might describe the recut American version of "The Descent" as having a "happy ending," because Sarah does get out alive, Marshall doesn't see it that way.