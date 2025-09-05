South Park Season 27 Wages Hilarious War On Two Very Different 2025 Menaces

This episode contains spoilers for "South Park" season 27, episode 4, "Wok is Dead."

"South Park" season 27 is firing on all cylinders. After a few years away, the adult cartoon is back with one of its best seasons yet, and it's so far managed to capture a combination of relatively wholesome childhood fun, raunchy and vulgar humor, and biting satire all at the same time. Indeed, the new episodes of "South Park" continue to deliver some very timely commentary by going relentlessly after the twice-impeached convicted felon Donald Trump and his entire presidential administration. The show's latest episode, "Wok is Dead," even has Trump impregnating the Prince of Darkness himself, Satan, with a hellspawn.

The rest of the episode is equally as biting and hilarious, as "South Park" reveals the sources of some of 2025's greatest evils. The first is the rise of the Labubu, a line of collectible plush little toy monsters with sharp teeth and large ears, as sold by Chinese retailer Pop Mart in mystery boxes. Just like the Labubu phenomena has taken over the real world, with the little creatures selling out everywhere (drawing huge crowds and creating a big reselling market with overinflated prices), it has also taken over the town of South Park with a fury. "Wok is Dead" is, in many ways, reminiscent of "Chinpokomon" from way back in the show's third season, an episode that similarly parodied a massive cultural happening in the form of the "Pokémon" franchise (even if that episode completely underestimated how long Pokémania would actually last).

The difference, however, is that this particular cultural phenomenon is also bringing violence to South Park, from fights between kids arguing about whether their Labubus are fake to children performing satanic rituals with their little critters and passing around curses like they're in a J-horror film. Yes, Labubus are literally evil, according to the episode, because they are all afflicted with a curse — namely, Trump's tariffs, which are passed from the government to the seller and then from the seller to the buyer.