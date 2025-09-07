The Conjuring: Last Rites Features An Unexpected Nod To A Comedy Classic (And Its Sequel)

This article contains spoilers for "The Conjuring: Last Rites."

The study of the paranormal and parapsychology is a tricky business. Not only does it require a fervent belief in unnatural phenomena on your behalf, but it also requires others to believe in you, too. When it comes to the real-life Ed and Lorraine Warren, the nagging doubt and suspicion one might have about their motives, their behavior, and other aspects can be pretty tough to get around. However, when we're talking about the Ed and Lorraine Warren of the "Conjuring" films, one is already expecting — nay, hoping — to see some paranormal activity, so they're more than willing to give the screen characters the benefit of the doubt.

One technique that the "Conjuring" films use is allowing Ed and Lorraine (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) to be narratively coded as underdogs. The movies don't eschew skepticism, in other words, but rather invite it, as seen with the character of Anita Gregory (Franka Potente) in "The Conjuring 2." With a secular, non-believer viewpoint accounted for and represented as derogatory or closed-minded, the films make Ed and Lorraine's belief not just more possible, but laudable. Given that "The Conjuring: Last Rites" is the fourth film in the main series (and ninth overall in the Conjuring universe), one might think that the movie wouldn't need to re-establish the Warrens' veracity. Yet the films, while heavily fictionalized, are not just horror flicks, but are about the Warrens as people, and something the couple experienced during the late '80s, when "Last Rites" is set, is a diminishment of belief in their field.

Ironically, it was a big-budget studio horror comedy classic which helped contribute to this renewed skepticism: 1984's "Ghostbusters." Early in "Last Rites," Ed and Lorraine are seen continuing to tour and lecture at college campuses as they have in the past, only this time they're speaking to just a handful of people. One student acts as a heckler, comparing the demonologist and medium to the Ghostbusters and referencing the Ray Parker Jr. song's refrain of "Who ya gonna call?" On the surface, this reference is a way of making Ed and Lorraine the underdogs of their story yet again, while commenting on how pop culture normalizes and desensitizes people to the unknown. Yet the filmmakers have pulled off a neat trick, as the "Ghostbusters" reference in "Last Rites" isn't just to the 1984 original, but also recalls the 1989 sequel, "Ghostbusters II," in which the Ghostbusters themselves are subjected to highly similar treatment.