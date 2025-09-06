One Studio Exec Disagrees With Theaters & Studios On Why Audience Numbers Are Down

Hollywood's hopes were sky high for the 2025 summer movie season. With three superhero tentpoles ("Thunderbolts*," "Superman," and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps"), two primed-to-explode live-action remakes of beloved animated classics ("Lilo & Stitch" and "How to Train Your Dragon"), the Brad Pitt racing drama "F1: The Movie," and Tom Cruise bidding adieu to Ethan Hunt in "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" in the offing, studios and exhibitors believed attendance would at least be vastly improved from 2024. The dream scenario was that people would return to theaters at pre-Covid numbers.

It's not quite a nightmare result, but it is a distressing sign for the health of the movie business that a stacked summer fell $7 million short of 2024's $3.67 domestic box office haul. How did this happen? For starters, James Gunn's "Superman" hit the "Superman" ceiling internationally (and prematurely debuted on streaming after a month-long theatrical run to juice the streaming numbers for "Peacemaker" season 2), the Marvel Cinematic Universe is no longer a billion-dollar worldwide guarantee (even when it's trotting out A-list characters like the Fantastic Four), and the heavily hyped horror sequel "M3GAN 2.0" tanked with a $39.1 million global box office gross. (The original "M3GAN" closed its theatrical run in 2022 with over $180 million.)

Is this an inflection point for theatrical exhibition? I maintain that what audiences crave at this uncertain juncture are bold original visions from the most talented filmmakers working today (as evidenced by the runaway box office success of both Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" and Zach Cregger's "Weapons"), but most of the executives employed by the major studios (Warner Bros.' Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy are the exception here) are ride-or-die on IP-driven franchises. Given that "Jurassic World Rebirth" cleared $847 million worldwide this summer, there's reason to believe this is the safest, most practical way forward for the business.

That is, if there's to be a business as we know it now. In her 2025 summer postmortem, The Hollywood Reporter's Pamela McClintock quotes a "top studio executive" who thinks the film industry is, in many cases, chasing an audience that doesn't exist. "I'm very, very nervous for the future," they explained. "There are all these studios and companies making movies. I don't think there is enough of an audience for them."

Most studio chiefs and certainly exhibitors strongly disagree with this sentiment. But let's hear this anonymous exec out. Are viewers inundated with motion picture options?