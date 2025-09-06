The Conjuring: Last Rites Goes Full Avengers: Endgame For Its Grand Finale
This post contains spoilers for "The Conjuring: Last Rites."
After 12 years, the "Conjuring" franchise as we know it is coming to an end. That means no more of Patrick Wilson's Ed Warren dusting off the guitar to comfort a family that's scared out of their wits. Also gone are the days of us squinting at silhouettes standing perfectly still, not moving a muscle, until the last second when they start charging at Vera Farmiga's Lorraine Warren like someone left the stove on. Jump scares aside, however, this horror property is leaving a greater legacy behind, and the final moments of "The Conjuring: Last Rites" (you can read our review here) pay homage to that, albeit by ripping off another beloved franchise in the process.
The final (yeah, sure) chapter in the fictional Warrens' story mainly puts its attention on Ed and Lorraine's daughter, Judy Warren (Mia Tomlinson), who is starting a new chapter of her own. After evil is vanquished and the Warrens call it a day on paranormal investigations, the film ends with a celebration where their darling daughter ties the knot with former police officer and newcomer to this world beyond our own, Tony Spera (Ben Hardy). But just like "Avengers: Endgame" wrapped up with Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) funeral being attended by apparently half of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are lots of familiar faces in the crowd at Judy and Tony's wedding. Specifically, the event's guests include all the people who have the Warrens to thank for previously ridding their homes of evil forces and removing items that were otherwise (say it with us now) either haunted, cursed, or used in some kind of ritualistic practice.
The Conjuring: Last Rites deliberately avoids going full Endgame (save for its ending)
The dearly beloved gathering for this pair of lovestruck youngsters is an interesting crowd. For starters, there's Lili Taylor and Mackenzie Foy, who played Carolyn and Cindy Perron in the first "Conjuring" film. Other guests include Frances O'Connor and Madison Wolfe as Peggy and Janet Hodgson from "The Conjuring 2," as well as Julian Hilliard as David Glatzel from "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It." However, the most difficult one to spot might be a special unnamed guest played by James Wan, the director of the first two "Conjuring" movies and the creative overseer of the franchise at large. Again, it's a sweet, if distinctly familiar, way to pay respect to a popular brand that's undeniably reminiscent of the heartbreaking conclusion to "Endgame."
Interestingly, though, "Last Rites" director Michael Chaves ultimately decided against bringing back an actor who had previously only appeared in the "Conjuring" spin-offs. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Chaves confessed that he was somewhat tempted to find a way for Taissa Farmiga (who plays Sister Irene in the "Nun" films) to finally share the screen with her sister, Vera Farmiga, in the "Conjuring" universe, but decided against it, realizing that it just wouldn't make sense. He also vetoed the idea of having the Warrens face all the demons they had previously battled in "Last Rites," electing to instead keep things smaller (a huge cameo by Annabelle aside). Overall, the results are enjoyable, even if it does leave one wondering what might've been, had the film gone full "Endgame" and given us the equivalent of Ed swinging around a crucifix like Mjölnir.
"The Conjuring: Last RItes" is now playing in theaters.