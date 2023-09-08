Yes, You Should Be Wondering Why The Conjuring's Lorraine And The Nun II's Irene Look Alike

This article contains spoilers for "The Nun II."

For the last decade, Vera Farmiga has been playing Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring Universe. Lorraine and husband Ed (Patrick Wilson) have dedicated their lives to fighting the forces of evil. When James Wan first started the film series with "The Conjuring," it's doubtful that he did so realizing he was about to kick off the biggest non-Marvel cinematic universe, but that's exactly what happened. "The Conjuring" stories center on the adventures of The Warrens, while the "Annabelle" movies focus on the demon Malthus, and "The Nun" films follow the demon Valak. The stories often intersect, meaning audiences are constantly coming up with new fan theories to explain how they're all connected.

"American Horror Story" and "The Final Girls" star Taissa Farmiga is the real-life sister of Vera and was cast to play Sister Irene in "The Nun" back in 2018. Like Lorraine, Irene also has visions from God, and considering the real-life sibling casting, this has sparked a number of fan theories about how the two women might be connected in more ways than just existing in The Conjuring Universe. We recently spoke with "The Nun II" director Michael Chaves who confirmed this wasn't all in our heads. "I mean, I think from the beginning it was too much of a coincidence to have nearly identical sisters in the same movie," he explains. "I think it was always part of the ultimate goal is to tie them in and I think that there's always been a connection." He even tells us, "there's clues even in the very first 'Nun' movie if you look at it [...] people have picked out a connection before and so the idea of bloodline has already been in there."

Well, let me be your guide to all of the fan theories.