This Improvised Bryan Cranston Moment On Seinfeld Left Jerry Seinfeld In Stitches

Eventually, they made it through the scene without cracking any smiles, but when filming was over, Bryan Cranston made sure that the jokester responsible got the pat on the back they deserved. The "Breaking Bad" star explained that Tim taking a mouthful of gas came from a simple throwaway suggestion. "There was a guy on a ladder, an electrician, who said to me when nobody else was on the set, 'You know what would be funny?' And I go, 'What?' 'If you take a hit from the laughing gas before you gave it to Jerry, and I thought, 'God, that's hilarious.'" The outside input turned out to be a brilliant one.

After umpteenth attempts to get the scene done, when the cameras stopped rolling, Cranston was praised for his contribution, which he swiftly redirected to the original genius behind it all. The now Emmy-winning actor pointed to the electrician and said, "'He gave it to me,' and all heads turn to the electrician in the corner." It was here where the idea man simply shrugged his shoulders as if it was no big deal. As Cranston tells it, "It was like, 'Yeah, I've got more where that came from.'"

Cranston went on to become a talent well-versed in both comedy and drama in the years that followed, but assured Eisen that the experience proved one rule that he absolutely swears by. "It doesn't matter where a good idea comes from, just take it." Wise words from the one who knocks and inhales his own laughing gas.