Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 4 Gives Its Title Character A Dramatic Power Upgrade

This article contains spoilers for "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 4, "Need I Say Door."

Peacemaker (John Cena), at his core, is a bit of a loser. He might be a trained killer with the body of a Greek god on steroids, but between his hair metal fixation and dated views, he has a lot more in common with William Zabka's "Cobra Kai" character Johnny Lawrence than Batman. When viewers learn his tragic backstory, he becomes a touch more sympathetic, but it's increasingly obvious that he's a mess who's barely started the long road to becoming a grounded human being. In other words (and as "Peacemaker" is fond of reminding those watching at home), he's a guy who gets called "a joke" by the very man he's killing in single combat.

That is, until "Need I Say Door" comes knocking. "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 4 reveals surprising truths about Peacemaker and his dad, Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick) — and in the process, ends up giving Peacemaker a massive power-up. The episode reveals that Peacemaker (and not his father, as previously implied) is the only known person on Earth who can control and manipulate the entrance to Auggie's extra-dimensional quantum unfolding chamber. While it's not stated out loud, he may also have had a hand in scavenging and/or creating the technology the Smiths use from the chamber's resources, given how he specifically states that his supposed gadgeteer genius dad is actually pretty useless with technology and didn't create the assorted Peacemaker helmets.

All in all, Peacemaker is now one of the very few folks in the DC Universe with hands-on knowledge about accessing and manipulating dimensional travel. The others? Only noted geniuses Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), as seen in "Superman." Congratulations on the upgrade, Peacemaker!