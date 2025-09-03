Wednesday Season 2, Episode 6 Uses A Huge Cameo To Pull Off An Unexpected Switcheroo

This article contains spoilers for season 2 of "Wednesday."

You might remember the Goth-coded Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) dance from the first season of "Wednesday" (where she spookily grooves to The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck"). This memorable moment was turned into a viral sensation on TikTok, with the official soundtrack being replaced by a sped-up rendition of Lady Gaga's "Bloody Mary." Gaga enthusiastically embraced the trend back then, expressing her appreciation for the show's titular character and her trusty sidekick, Thing (Victor Dorobantu). Fast forward to season 2, we have an official Gaga track tied to "Wednesday," titled "The Dead Dance," which is featured in the penultimate episode of the new season. This time, Enid (Emma Myers) and Agnes (Evie Templeton) take center stage, using the stunning Gaga track to put on a riveting show (and create a sneaky diversion to help Wednesday expose a longstanding scheme).

But wait, there's more! Episode 6 features a cameo from Gaga herself, who plays the late Rosaline Rotwood, a former Nevermore professor who used to be a powerful Raven. Wednesday has been struggling with her psychic abilities all season, so the ominous premonition about Enid's death compels her to seek a temporary means of wielding power. Her Grandmama Hester (Joanna Lumley) recommends direct communication with Rosaline's grave, but the ethereal spirit appears before Wednesday to test her resolve. Rosaline challenges Wednesday to hold her palm over a lit candle while warning her about a terrible price to be paid if she withdraws it prematurely. But Enid's presence disrupts the ritual, causing the duo to switch bodies.

Now, this switcheroo is super fun, as it allows both Ortega and Myers to play opposing personalities and bring a ton of humor and vulnerability to their fictional personalities. Gaga's Rosaline appears a second time inside a hooded statue, reminding Wednesday (played by Myers) that the two must switch back to avoid death by dawn. Let's dig deeper into this episode.