Wednesday Season 2, Episode 6 Uses A Huge Cameo To Pull Off An Unexpected Switcheroo
This article contains spoilers for season 2 of "Wednesday."
You might remember the Goth-coded Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) dance from the first season of "Wednesday" (where she spookily grooves to The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck"). This memorable moment was turned into a viral sensation on TikTok, with the official soundtrack being replaced by a sped-up rendition of Lady Gaga's "Bloody Mary." Gaga enthusiastically embraced the trend back then, expressing her appreciation for the show's titular character and her trusty sidekick, Thing (Victor Dorobantu). Fast forward to season 2, we have an official Gaga track tied to "Wednesday," titled "The Dead Dance," which is featured in the penultimate episode of the new season. This time, Enid (Emma Myers) and Agnes (Evie Templeton) take center stage, using the stunning Gaga track to put on a riveting show (and create a sneaky diversion to help Wednesday expose a longstanding scheme).
But wait, there's more! Episode 6 features a cameo from Gaga herself, who plays the late Rosaline Rotwood, a former Nevermore professor who used to be a powerful Raven. Wednesday has been struggling with her psychic abilities all season, so the ominous premonition about Enid's death compels her to seek a temporary means of wielding power. Her Grandmama Hester (Joanna Lumley) recommends direct communication with Rosaline's grave, but the ethereal spirit appears before Wednesday to test her resolve. Rosaline challenges Wednesday to hold her palm over a lit candle while warning her about a terrible price to be paid if she withdraws it prematurely. But Enid's presence disrupts the ritual, causing the duo to switch bodies.
Now, this switcheroo is super fun, as it allows both Ortega and Myers to play opposing personalities and bring a ton of humor and vulnerability to their fictional personalities. Gaga's Rosaline appears a second time inside a hooded statue, reminding Wednesday (played by Myers) that the two must switch back to avoid death by dawn. Let's dig deeper into this episode.
Rosaline's involvement creates a hilarious (and heartwarming) body-swap situation
The Gaga cameo might feel disappointing for some, as she appears briefly and doesn't reveal much about her character. But this one-minute appearance of the actor/singer-songwriter floating around like some sort of ethereal Bene Gesserit belonging to the Gothic setting of Nevermore feels fitting. Rosaline delivers her premonitions in a haunting voice, warning Wednesday of the dangers of seeking shortcuts without the willingness to pay a hefty price.
But the aftermath of this switcheroo introduces some highly entertaining moments, such as when Enid (as Wednesday) dresses up in a bright, colorful outfit and animatedly dances to "BLACKPINK" on campus, but immediately experiences an allergic reaction as Wednesday's body has a literal aversion to color.
Then there's Myers' embodiment of Wednesday, where we see the usually bubbly girl put on a gaunt, somber expression, ruthlessly exposing dishonest machinations without blinking. But the heart of this switcheroo is revealed when the duo team up to rescue Agnes from the season's antagonists, allowing the switched characters to literally walk in the others' shoes. Wednesday (in Enid's body) "wolfs out" to defend her friend, while Enid (in Wednesday's body) channels some of the latter's fearlessness during a crisis. After living in one another's skin, the two are able to resolve their misunderstandings and reconcile. While Enid says that she understands Wednesday's aloofness on some level, the latter expresses sincere admiration for Enid's ability to care deeply.
As fiercely capable as Wednesday is, she is at her strongest while surrounded by friends, and Enid has always been her greatest ally. The fact that Enid calls Wednesday her "pack" isn't far-fetched in the slightest, and this explains why our eccentric protagonist sets out on a journey to search for her best friend despite the odds stacked against her.
Season 2 of "Wednesday" is currently streaming on Netflix.