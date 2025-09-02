Why Please Don't Destroy Left SNL

Another era of pre-taped "Saturday Night Live" sketches is coming to a close with news that Please Don't Destroy, the heir apparent to The Lonely Island, is ... destroyed.

Okay, "destroyed" is dramatic, but I had to — and to be blunt, two of the comedians are still involved with "SNL." Amidst news of exits — like those of Emil Wakim and Michael Longfellow — and new cast additions like chaotic "Dropout" standout Jeremy Culhane, we learned that Ben Marshall, one of the three members of "Please Don't Destroy," is becoming a featured player as a part of the "SNL" cast for season 51. According to a report in Vulture, which also learned the group is not actually splitting up but will continue working together outside of the late night show, Martin Herlihy is remaining on "SNL" as a writer, but John Higgins is leaving. (Full disclosure: Herlihy's father is Adam Sandler's longtime comedy partner Tim Herlihy, and Higgins' dad is Jimmy Fallon's announcer and collaborator Steve Higgins, who also works at "SNL.")

In an Instagram post that featured a screenshot of Vulture's article, Higgins wrote an ode to "SNL" and his time there. "I can't believe how lucky I was to be a part of this show," he began. "It was my dream and I got to live it." He continued:

"And to do it with my two best friends and my dad was an unbelievable experience. Thank you to everyone who made my time there so special, it made this decision that much harder. But for now, I'm excited to pursue acting opportunities that I'll announce soon, but today, I'm just grateful for everything we got to do. As that fat lil bear Winnie the Pooh once said, 'How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.'"

So, what do you need to know about Please Don't Destroy, and why will the intact trio be sorely missed on "SNL" going forward? Here's the deal.