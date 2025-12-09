Arnold Schwarzenegger Had One Big Condition To Star In Twins

The central gag of director Ivan Reitman's 1988 comedy movie "Twins" is the visual juxtaposition of placing the ultra-muscular, 6'2" Arnold Schwarzenegger next to the less muscular, 5'0" Danny DeVito and claiming that they are twin brothers. The premise of "Twins" is that the Schwarzenegger character, Julius, is the result of a secret DNA-tinkering experiment to make a "perfect" child. Unexpectedly, however, the embryo split, leading to the birth of both Julius and Vincent, the DeVito character. Yes, this usage of Jules and Vincent pre-dates "Pulp Fiction."

The boys are separated at birth, however, and raised in very different circumstances. Julius is raised among professors in luxurious schools in the South Pacific. He is sheltered, wide-eyed, and innocent. Vincent, meanwhile, is placed in an orphanage and later runs away from an abusive nun. He grows up to be a petty crook. When Julius learns about Vincent's existence, he travels to Los Angeles to find him. Their personality clashes, and differing heights, formed the basis for the film's comedy.

Made for somewhere between $15 million and $20 million, "Twins" was a monstrous box office success, raking in over $216 million across the globe. The late 1980s were a huge period for mainstream comedy films, and flicks like "'Crocodile' Dundee," "The Naked Gun" (which both does and doesn't hold up), and "Three Men and a Baby" became giant blockbusters. Surprisingly, very little of the budget for "Twins" went to its two leads, even though both of them fetched very high prices by that point in their careers. Schwarzenegger, in particular, was a humongous star at the time, having just come off the hits "The Running Man" and "Predator." As reported by Variety, Schwarzenegger elected to take a greatly reduced salary for "Twins," provided he got a cut of the proceeds. It turned out to be a lucrative choice, given how much money the movie made.