One Of The Best Pokémon Stories We've Ever Seen Isn't A Real Movie, But It Should Be

"Pokémon" movies all tend to have similar stories, mostly following a human trainer (frequently Ash) saving the world from someone evil, and then using his Pokémon to help save the day. Sure, there is some variation, and different movies touch on different genres: one's a kaiju movie, another is a Tarzan story, there's a detective story, and there are several movies about threats to the space-time continuum. But even the best "Pokémon" movies place their focus on the human rather than the Pokémon.

That's how the franchise is, and to paraphrase Pedro Pascal's Maxwell Lord in "Wonder Woman 1984," the franchise is good! But it can be better. The reason for this is simple, and it makes sense: You need to have a human protagonist the audience can relate to, and that captures the dynamic of the anime and the games that kids buy in addition to watching the movies. But to be better, all the "Pokémon" franchise needs to do is to take a page out of one single piece of advertisement for "Pokémon Legends: Z-A" and deliver what could easily be the best sports movie in years, because this ad already delivered it in just four minutes.

The short film was released as if it was an actual pro wrestling match, with the YouTube release simply titled "FULL MATCH: Hawlucha vs. Machamp!" It delivers just what it advertises, a fantastic wrestling match between two Pokémon. Except it's also much more than that. In barely four minutes, we get a fantastic wrestling fight between Hawlucha and Machamp, and also teases for a larger rivalry and a story beyond what we're seeing, all in beautiful animation. This thing is wild, and it rules. The fully animated short isn't just the best sports story of 2025, but it should be the blueprint for the next great "Pokémon" story.