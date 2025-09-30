George Lucas' Original Concept For Indiana Jones Was More Promiscuous

Indiana Jones debuted in 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark," but he took shape almost a decade prior in the mind of George Lucas. Any Indy fan will know that, with Indiana Jones, Lucas was attempting to reimagine the RKO adventure serials he loved as a kid, but there was so much more that went into the creation of the character and his first adventure. Lucas dreamed up Dr. Henry Jones Jr. in 1973, but it would take a while to really define the daring archaeologist. For one thing, the director was busy with a little movie called "Star Wars," but even as he brought his seminal space opera to fruition the idea for Indy persisted, and with the help of several collaborators, finally became the iconic character we all know and love today.

One of those collaborators was Jim Steranko, whose original concept art for 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark" depicted a muscle-bound Indy more akin to the super macho action heroes that would come to dominate the decade in which he debuted than the version ultimately portrayed by Harrison Ford. Otherwise, Lucas had the help of his longtime friend and "Raiders" director Steven Spielberg, who came to define so much of what we think of when we think of Indiana Jones. There was also writer Lawrence Kasdan, who penned the "Raiders" screenplay by masterfully filling in the gaps between Spielberg and Lucas' ideas for set-pieces. But there was one collaborator who isn't mentioned as much even though he's responsible for some major changes to Lucas' original vision: Philip Kaufman.

Another longtime friend of Lucas, Kaufman met with the "Star Wars" creator for three weeks in 1975 and during that time came up with some major ideas that would end up in "Raiders." For one thing, it was his idea to have the Ark of the Covenant be the film's MacGuffin, but he also made some changes to Lucas' original concept for the character, most notably by making him less of a roguish lothario.