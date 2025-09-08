The Grammy-Winning Rock Star You Probably Forgot Was In Star Trek

In the "Star Trek: Voyager" episode "Good Shepherd (March 15, 2000), Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) finds that three members of her crew — Mortimer Harren (Jay Underwood), William Telfer (Michael Reisz), and Tal Celes (Zoe McLellan) — haven't been heard from much. She finds they are all located in isolated parts of the ship and don't really contribute much, either through incompetence or through a curmudgeonly attitude. Janeway, who sees her crew as an ersatz family, takes it upon herself to reach out to the three crewmates in question and see what their deal is. Maybe she can warm them up, train them more closely, and get them to participate more warmly with everyone else.

When she goes into the bowels of the U.S.S. Voyager to locate the crew members in question, she is greeted by an officer in a blue uniform. This is Crewman Mitchell, and Janeways asks him where Junction Room 16 is. She also pauses to ask how he's doing, seeing as the two haven't interacted before this moment. He says, in a semi-sardonic way, that he's never been better.

Rock fans will instantly recognize Crewman Mitchell as none other than Tom Morello, the guitarist for the bands Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave. Morello has long been admired for his playing style, and his founding of Rage Against the Machine with lead singer Zack de la Rocha has him in good standing as one of the most forthrightly political musicians currently working. He's good enough to have served as the touring guitarist for Bruce Springsteen. Rage Against the Machine was inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in 2023. The band has won two Grammys.

And, as it so happens, Morello is a huge Trekkie. The story goes that, back in 1998, he reached out to "Star Trek" executive producer Rick Berman and asked to be included in an upcoming movie or TV show. Berman was happy to include Morello, although his appearance in "Voyager" was preceded by a minor false start, talked about in EW in 2000.