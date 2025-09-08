Denzel Washington Starred In An Obscure Anthology Series For HBO

Few may remember the show, but from 1995 to 2000, HBO ran an animated anthology series called "Happily Ever After: Fairy Tales for Every Child." Like "Fairy Tale Theater" before it, "Happily Ever After" based each episode around a popular folk story or fairy tale, largely from the Brothers Grimm or Hans Christian Andersen, with each one starring a different cast of notable celebrities. This time, though, the locations of the original European fairy tales were all transposed to new locations around the world. Their "Beauty and the Beast" was set in Northern Africa, for instance. Their "Snow White" was set in the American Southwest and boasted all Native American characters. Their "Cinderella" features Latina and Latino characters. "The Princess and the Pea" took place in Korea.

"Happily Ever After" was a multicultural attempt to highlight the universality of fairy tales by removing them from their white, European origins. "The Emperor's New Clothes" may have been written by a Dane, but its story and its morals could easily be exported to Japan, for instance. That episode starred George Takei, Gedde Watanabe, and Brian Tochi. Indeed, the showrunners of "Happily Ever After" managed to gather together one of the most impressive lists of celebrity guests one has ever seen in order to fill out their series. They enlisted Oscar-winning actors, comedians, athletes, rappers, and, uh, Regis and Kathie Lee.

The great Denzel Washington played the King character in the "Happily Ever After" rendition of "Rumpelstiltskin," while Robert Townsend played the titular imp. That episode also starred Jasmine Guy, Roscoe Lee Brown, and Sherman Hemsley. And that was all just for one episode. Washington also played both Humpty Dumpty and the Crooked Man in an all-in-one Mother Goose episode. That episode saw Whoopi Goldberg as Mother Goose, Salt-n-Pepa as the Three Little Kittens, Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford as Jack and Jill, Lauren Tom as Little Miss Muffett, and the star a cappella group Rockapella as the Five Little Pigs.

This show was stacked.