Jodie Foster Had One Big Condition To Star In Silence Of The Lambs

Finding the right actor to play Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) trainee Clarice Starling in the 1991 film "The Silence of the Lambs" was always going to be a challenge. Directed by Jonathan Demme and based on the Thomas Harris novel of the same name, "The Silence of the Lambs" was a disturbing story about serial killer Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) helping the FBI to hunt another serial killer on the loose called "Buffalo Bill" (Ted Levine). Initially Demme approached Michelle Pfeiffer to play Clarice, as she had starred in his film "Married to the Mob," but she turned it down because she felt the movie was, as a whole, too "evil."

Enter Jodie Foster, an incredible performer who knew a thing or two about starring in difficult roles, having portrayed a teenage sex worker in Martin Scorsese's "Taxi Driver" when she was only 12 years old. Foster could definitely handle the complexity of the role and the disturbing content, but she had one big demand of Demme: The FBI had to be portrayed in a realistic but positive light. Foster had some pretty intense real-life experience with the FBI when they helped protect her from a violent stalker, and she wanted to make sure they were represented correctly.