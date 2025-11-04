Why Meemaw Didn't Attend Sheldon & Amy's The Big Bang Theory Wedding

Growing up in small-town Texas, Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage on "Young Sheldon," Jim Parsons on "The Big Bang Theory") always had a special connection with his very stylish Meemaw (June Squibb on "The Big Bang Theory," Annie Potts on "Young Sheldon"), who is arguably the best-dressed character on television. Throughout "Young Sheldon," the child genius often frustrated his parents due to his anti-religious views and stuck-up attitude, but Meemaw was always loving, protective, and affectionate toward him (even when she exploited his genius mind for sports betting). What's more, she was always on hand to teach Sheldon valuable life lessons that couldn't be learned from books — like the time she taught him how to lie and bluff while playing cards.

Given that Meemaw is such an influential person in Sheldon's life, it was a shock to find her missing from his and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding on "The Big Bang Theory," which occurred in season 11's "The Bow Tie Asymmetry" episode. The rest of his family was present and accounted for, but his grandmother had to sit it out. Why is that?

Well, wonder no more, as the show's creators have opened up about the logistical and storyline reasons that led to Meemaw's absence during the most important day in Sheldon and Amy's relationship on "The Big Bang Theory." With that in mind, let's find out what they had to say on the matter.