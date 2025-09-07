Steven Spielberg Completely Rejected This One Studio Note On Back To The Future

It feels enormously fitting that the legacy of "Back to the Future" concerns looking back through the decades from whence it originated and being shocked by the sheer enormity of time. That's right, folks. The year is 2025, and Robert Zemeckis' acclaimed 1985 sci-fi comedy is celebrating its 40th anniversary. There's now an even bigger gap from today to when the film came out than the '85 planted Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) traveling back to 1955. To commemorate the event in style, the film is not only receiving a brand new set of 4K Ultra HD steelbooks, but an oddly timed theatrical re-release in IMAX on October 31. Much like Steven Spielberg's "Jaws," which just celebrated its 50th anniversary milestone a few months back, "Back to the Future" has been one of those movies that feels as if it's always been with us.

No single piece of art can hold the monopoly over an entire concept like time travel, but there's a strong argument to be made for "Back to the Future" popularizing it in the pop culture zeitgeist. "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure," "Avengers: Endgame" and the entirety of "Rick & Morty" wouldn't exist in their current forms without it, with some going out of their way to directly reference it. It's become a blockbuster classic for a reason. The story of a California teenager accidentally taking a plutonium-powered DeLorean to 1955, where he attempts to rekindle his parents' teenage love affair, save his scientific mentor (the great Christopher Lloyd) from being murdered, and find a way back to the '80s sounds incredibly strange on the page, but up on the screen, it all makes sense.

"Back to the Future" is one of the most perfectly constructed blockbusters of all time, partly due to Bob Gale who co-wrote and co-produced every installment in the trilogy. He essentially built this iconic movie from the ground up with Zemeckis, and is just as responsible for its success. Gale saw plenty of developments across the project's history, including one that could have potentially tanked part of its reputation. Having Spielberg attached to the project with his company Amblin Entertainment turned out to be a real lifesaver. If not for the filmmaker's input on a single studio note, "Back to the Future" could have been saddled with an awful title, according to Gale (via Short List):