One Of Clint Eastwood's Biggest Box Office Flops Is An Underrated Mystery Gem

Robert Altman's "The Player" is one of the greatest movies ever made about movies, and it has one killer scene that just about sums up Hollywood in the 1990s: A script condemning capital punishment goes from an earnest indie project with no big names involved to a major starring vehicle for Julia Roberts, whose character is saved from the gas chamber at the very last moment by a figured played by Bruce Willis. Released in 1992, you'd think that mainstream studios would dispense with such cornball endings after that skewering, but they kept on using the death penalty as a dramatic hook right up to the end of the decade, from tear-jerkers like "Dead Man Walking" and "The Green Mile" to glossy legal thrillers such as "Primal Fear" and the Samuel L. Jackson-starring would-be Oscar contender "A Time to Kill." Even Clint Eastwood got in on the action with "True Crime," one of his biggest flops as an actor and director.

Eastwood has been directing himself since "Play Misty For Me" in 1971, and his movies generally tend to make a decent profit, though he has had a few duds along the way. "White Hunter Black Heart," "The Rookie," "Blood Work," and "Cry Macho" all disappointed at the box office, but none lost quite as much money as his 1999 adaptation of Andrew Klavan's airport novel. It only made $16 million against a $55 million budget, which must have come as quite a shock in a reliably profitable genre, especially coming from an Oscar-winning director and a stacked cast; aside from Eastwood himself, the film's ensemble also includes Isaiah Washington, LisaGay Hamilton, James Woods, Denis Leary, Bernard Hill, Michael McKean, and several other dependable supporting actors. Maybe it was down to the generic title or a routine trailer that hits all the familiar beats and shows pretty much the whole film. Or perhaps it was because audiences were starting to tire of the hackneyed old death row dash, and it looked a bit old hat coming out a few weeks before a groundbreaking new movie called "The Matrix." Whatever the reason for its commercial failure at the time, "True Crime" is an underrated mystery gem that still deserves another chance. Let's take a closer look.