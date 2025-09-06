John Wayne Was Almost Fired From This Western With 100% On Rotten Tomatoes

When John Ford gave John Wayne his big break with 1939's "Stagecoach," it might have seemed to the masses as if the Duke had come out of nowhere. But Ford actually waited well over a decade to bring Wayne into the big leagues, during which time the young actor cut his teeth in dozens of movies, forging what is in retrospect an impressively prolific pre-fame career in Hollywood.

After "Stagecoach" Wayne, whose real name was Marion Robert Morrison, remained indebted to Ford and always spoke highly of the director despite their often contentious on-set relationship. But the director was not, in fact, the first filmmaker to give Wayne a leading role in a big feature that had the potential to make his career. That honor fell to Raoul Walsh, who cast Wayne in his 1930 widescreen epic "The Big Trail."

The movie was conceived as a celebration of the centennial of the Oregon Trail, and was a grand affair shot in a new 70 mm widescreen format called "Fox Grandeur." It was filmed in seven states and used more than 700 Native American actors as extras, as well as five different casts for the English, Spanish, Italian, French, and German iterations of the movie. At the forefront of this grandiose enterprise was Wayne as fur trapper Breck Coleman, who's tasked with shepherding a group of pioneers and their wagon train across the Oregon Trail. On the way, Breck searches for the men who killed his mentor, and the group facees all manner of setbacks, from a Native American raid to a blizzard and sweltering desert heat. Romance even blossoms when Breck falls for the frontier woman Ruth Cameron (Marguerite Churchill).

Sadly, "The Big Trail" was mostly doomed by cutting-edge camera tech and the Great Depression. The Fox Grandeur format wasn't supported by many theaters, and the film failed to live up to its hype. But it did give Wayne his first starring role and remains one of his most overlooked yet most respected films today, bearing a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In that sense, it's a good thing Wayne actually managed to make the movie, as at one point he was almost let go from his first leading role.