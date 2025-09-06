Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly And Tom Hardy Starred In An Overlooked Sci-Fi Remake

This post contains spoilers for both the 1961 and 2006 versions of "A for Andromeda."

You might've heard of 2006's "A for Andromeda," which sees Tom Hardy (then only four years out from making an early impression in "Star Trek: Nemesis") and Kelly Reilly (herself similarly far away from exploding in fame thanks to "Yellowstone") playing its leads (along with a pitch-perfect Charlie Cox). It's understandable if you haven't, though, as this BBC Four telemovie (with a runtime of only 85 minutes!) didn't make any waves except for becoming the channel's top-rated program during the week it premiered in 2006. John Strickland's sci-fi thriller aims to explore the ethical concerns surrounding artificial intelligence and the weaponization of science for capitalistic profit, all while telling an unconventional love story. But it's also a remake of the 1961 TV series of the same name written by Fred Hoyle and John Elliot. But what kind of legacy has the original "A for Andromeda" left behind?

Well, Hoyle and Elliot's seven-part BBC sci-fi drama was nothing short of groundbreaking when it first aired, with its plot revolving around a supercomputer that helps create an entity both beautiful and terrifying. Now, this was way before evil supercomputers had become a recognized trope in mainstream science fiction. Indeed, Harlan Ellison didn't create the frighteningly sentient supercomputer AM until six years later in his critically acclaimed story, "I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream." But while Ellison's AM is powerful enough to almost eradicate humanity, Andromeda's mere existence in Hoyle and Elliot's series gives new meaning to the definition of life and what it means to be human.

The 1961 "A for Andromeda" doesn't sugarcoat things or beat around the bush, either. It's a taut, well-written work that combines existential horror with fictional technology to raise an intriguing question: What would happen if humans had access to a line of code that could create a being who looks and feels organic but isn't human in the traditional sense? People's hardwired tendency to underestimate what it doesn't understand (while also clinging to their instinctual distrust of the unknown) spells doom in the end, and these themes elevate "A for Andromeda" into a brilliant entry in the hard sci-fi genre.

So, circling back to the Hardy and Reilly-led TV movie, how does this severely truncated re-telling of the story work in comparison to the original?