Steve Carell Nearly Lost A Body Part Shooting The 40-Year-Old Virgin

"The 40-Year-Old Virgin" is a 2005 comedy classic about Andy (Steve Carell), a 40-year-old electronics salesman who has never had sex with another person. While it's probably not the kind of movie that you could get made today and some of its jokes have aged like milk, at its heart, "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" is kind of sweet and really, really funny. Carell is the warm, gooey center of the movie, as Andy is an adorable nerd who just hasn't gotten laid because of circumstance and not because he's some kind of unlovable troll. He also has incredible chemistry with Catherine Keener, who plays his love interest Trish. While Carell is great in most things, he's really stellar in "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," but there was one scene that almost took too much out of him. In fact, it almost took a bit of flesh, as Carell nearly lost a nipple while filming the movie's funniest scene.

Plenty of actors practice some form of Method acting, where they do certain things for real or take on qualities of their character to make their performance more authentic, but for the waxing scene in "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," Carell and director Judd Apatow decided to wax Carell's rather furry chest for real, on camera. The results are hilarious, with Carell screaming truly unusual exclamations of pain (with "Kelly Clarkson!" being my favorite), but according to Apatow, Carell was in some very real pain.