Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull Has A Young Indiana Jones Reference You Probably Missed

In Steven Spielberg's 2008 adventure film "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" (you can read /Film's ranking of all the "Indiana Jones" movies here), the tenacious archaeologist/adventurer Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) becomes embroiled in a plot involving a missing acquaintance (John Hurt), the Soviets, and a quest to find the titular crystal skull, an artifact potentially hidden deep in the jungles of Peru. The crystal skull is not a human skull and, as Indy slowly comes to learn, may not even be from planet Earth. Our hero's globe-trotting skills are useful when traversing the world and trekking into mysterious Peruvian ruins, but he is at a loss when trying to analyze an alien cranium with latent psychic waves wafting off it.

When Indy first arrives in Peru, however, he is still in his element as he speaks to some locals about where to locate his friend. Indy is also traveling with an itinerant greaser named Mutt (Shia LeBoeuf), and Mutt is surprised to hear Indy speaking an unidentifiable language with the natives. Mutt asks what it was, and Indy says it's the Quechan language, a tongue employed by the Quechan Nation of the American Southwest. The Peruvians don't speak Quechan, but some of the local natives speak a language that is close enough. Indy is a smart guy, but there's no way he was idly becoming fluent in the Quechan language in his spare time back in the United States.

When pressed, Indy explains to Mutt that he learned to speak a little Quechan from Peruvian soldiers while he was riding with Pancho Villa as a youth. Mutt is astonished. "You asked," Indy gruffly returns. He says he was part of the fight against Victoriano Huerta.

Deep-cut Indy fans, however, will already know about the time the character rode with Pancho Villa, the famed Mexican revolutionary, as it was the story told in the very first episode of "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles."