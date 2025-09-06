The Paper Finally Lets One Character From The Office Embrace His True Calling

This article contains spoilers for "The Paper" episode 4.

"The Paper" might be a spin-off from "The Office," but it's a loose one at best, featuring a new cast in a new office in a new city. Really, the biggest links between the new series and its predecessor are behind the scenes, with former "The Office" showrunner Greg Daniels spearheading the new series using several of the same writers and directors. But there is one major on-screen connection between the two shows (beyond the fact the same documentary crew are said to be shooting the staff at the Toledo Truth Teller): Oscar Nuñez's Oscar Martinez. The former Dunder Mifflin accountant is now doing the same job in Toledo, and a few episodes in, has been pretty adamant that he doesn't want to be involved in the new documentary (something that's showcased in the trailer for "The Paper"). But with episode 4, Oscar is handed the Arts and Leisure beat and will contribute to the Truth Teller as a critic going forward. That's a significant moment for the character, who previously revealed his love for the arts but never truly got to embrace it during his time on "The Office."

When we last saw Oscar in the 2013 finale episode of "The Office," simply titled "Finale," he was running for state senator against his former lover and Angela Martin's (Angela Kinsey) ex-husband Robert Lipton (Jack Coleman). But he was also still working at Dunder Mifflin, which had already seen several changes of ownership. When "The Paper" begins, we find out the company was purchased by the unfortunately-titled Enervate, which sells paper products. When Enervate subsumed Dunder Mifflin, it brought Oscar along for the ride, suggesting the accountant wasn't successful in his bid for state senate (or maybe he was, but returned to Dunder Mifflin after his political stint). Whatever the case, Oscar remains a bean counter at the start of "The Paper." But far from merely bringing him along as a way to entice fans of the original show, it seems showrunner and co-creator Greg Daniels has plans to give the character much a bigger and more satisfying arc than some fans might have expected.