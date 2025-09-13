Stephen King Called The Creator Of This Netflix Series 'The Quentin Tarantino Of Horror'

Stephen King has authored several must-read horror novels, many of which have been turned into successful film and TV adaptations. From "The Shining" to "IT" to "'Salem's Lot," the writer has more than proven himself as a true genre master, so whenever he recommends something spooky, horror fans take it seriously. With that in mind, King has showered praise on Mike Flanagan's Edgar Allan Poe series, "The Fall of the House of Usher," on Netflix — and he even compared its creator to filmmaker Quentin Tarantino. As he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER (Netflix): I missed this when it bowed due to hip surgery, but this is a case of delayed gratification. Scary, involving, with writing that's witty and moves the plot. There's a case to be made for Mike Flanagan being the Quentin Tarantino of horror."

King didn't explain the reason for comparing Flanagan to Tarantino, but it might have something to do with the fact both artists boast distinct creative voices and like to deconstruct and revise the genres they operate in. While Tarantino has made crime, war, horror, action, and Western movies, his work is almost a genre unto itself — so much so that it's even inspired a sub-genre of Tarantino-esque movies like "Two Days in the Valley" and "Things to do in Denver When You're Dead."

Similarly, while Flanagan predominantly makes horror movies and TV shows, he isn't loyal to the genre's regular formulas. "The Fall of the House of Usher" is a prime example of his originality, as the series modernizes the stories of Poe and applies them to a satirical family drama in the vein of "Succession." Perhaps this is why he has found a big fan in King, who has also praised Flanagan's adaptations of his own stories.