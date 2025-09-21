Vanessa Kirby's Netflix Thriller Night Always Comes Was Inspired By This '80s Crime Movie

The cost of living crisis, millions of people struggling to pay their bills, rising homelessness: It's a grim situation for many folks out there, and it's been going on for such a long time that pessimists would be forgiven for thinking this is the new normal. Financial woes and desperate situations have always been fertile ground for compelling drama, however, as Benjamin Caron's "Night Always Comes" proved when it dropped on Netflix in August 2025 and instantly became a streaming hit. Starring Vanessa Kirby (she and Caron, a fellow Brit, worked together on "The Crown"), this somber adaptation of Willy Vlautin's novel delves deep into despairing territory while also taking inspiration from a gritty '80s crime movie.

Kirby plays Lynette, a stressed-out Portland woman struggling to keep her head above water as she juggles multiple jobs, attends night school, and cares for Kenny, her older brother with Down's Syndrome (Zack Gottsagen). Living with her slovenly mother Doreen (Jennifer Jason Leigh), Lynette's family is on the verge of losing their rundown house, but they have a slender lifeline if they can purchase the property from the bank. Unfortunately, they are plunged into crisis when Doreen blows the downpayment on a new car, and Lynette is given until the next morning to stump up the cash or face the prospect of getting kicked out of her home and putting Kenny in care.

This is when the movie turns into a nocturnal crime thriller, as Lynette spends the night racing to raise the funds by any means necessary. Lynette has a shady past and gets involved in a series of increasingly perilous quests before facing the movie's final boss in the form of Eli Roth's sleazy rich party fiend Blake, who is eager to score some cocaine for a bargain price. Born out of genuine concern about the cost of living crisis in the United States, "Night Always Comes" is an uneven movie where aspects of neatly observed social realism sit uncomfortably at odds with generic thriller elements. Luckily, Kirby's laser-focused performance keeps things on track until the appealingly downbeat conclusion. Kirby avoids the trap of trying to make Lynette likable, and we still root for her fighting spirit in desperate circumstances – which is where Caron and Kirby took their cue from Gena Rowlands in John Cassavetes' "Gloria."