The Paper Reveals The Unfortunate Fate Of Dunder Mifflin From The Office
Once upon a time, "The Office" creators almost made a spin-off that would have ruined the show's happy ending. In short, the offshoot would have relocated Dwight (Rainn Wilson) to a farm and removed the possibility of him settling down with Angela (Angela Kinsey), which wouldn't have brought much in the way of closure to fans of the U.S. version of the show. Fortunately, these characters — along with other fan favorites — got a sweet send-off at the end of the story, and we can only assume they are still out there living their best lives. Unfortunately, the series' new spin-off, "The Paper," is here to ruin one happy ending: that of Dunder Mifflin, the company that brought these characters together in so many great episodes of "The Office."
"The Paper" episode 1 opens with the revelation that Dunder Mifflin has shut down, with a familiar face, Vance Refrigeration's Bob Vance (Robert Ray Shafer), revealing that the old company has been gone for a while. According to Bob, he still keeps in touch with a couple of former employees who are proud dog owners, but for the most part, the fate of Dunder Mifflin's staff is a mystery.
Despite the upsetting news regarding Dunder Mifflin, Bob reveals that its shutting down has also led to a more peaceful vibe in the Scranton Business Park — to the point that the old paper company is fading out of the collective memory. Still, the big question is: What actually led to Dunder Mufflin closing down?
Why Dunder Mifflin closed down
"The Paper" episode 1 wastes no time in revealing that in 2019, Dunder Mifflin was bought by Enervate, an Ohio-based company that sells products made of paper, such as toilet tissues, newspapers, and other everyday items we take for granted. More importantly, the employees of Enervate are the subjects of a brand-new documentary about office life — a revelation that cropped up in the very first trailer for "The Paper."
But Dunder Mifflin closing down makes perfect sense. "The Office" season 3 briefly teases the end of the Scranton branch due to a corporate merger, and while it doesn't come to fruition, the possibility of Dunder Mifflin encountering trouble isn't exactly an alien concept. What's more, the heartbreaking revelation is also a perfect way to introduce the main characters on "The Paper," who will hopefully be around for many years to come.
On a more positive note, the decision to close down Dunder Mifflin means that "The Paper" doesn't have to explain what happened to all of its former employees, ensuring that the emotional power of "The Office" finale remains intact. That episode truly feels like goodbye to all of those characters (except for Oscar, who appears in the ensemble of the new show), and "The Paper" honors their send-offs. Sure, the decision to close Dunder Mifflin sucks in many ways, but by preserving those fun memories, maybe the latest spin-off doesn't ruin any happy endings, after all.
Every episode of "The Paper" is streaming now on Peacock.