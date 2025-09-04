The Paper Reveals The Unfortunate Fate Of Dunder Mifflin From The Office

Once upon a time, "The Office" creators almost made a spin-off that would have ruined the show's happy ending. In short, the offshoot would have relocated Dwight (Rainn Wilson) to a farm and removed the possibility of him settling down with Angela (Angela Kinsey), which wouldn't have brought much in the way of closure to fans of the U.S. version of the show. Fortunately, these characters — along with other fan favorites — got a sweet send-off at the end of the story, and we can only assume they are still out there living their best lives. Unfortunately, the series' new spin-off, "The Paper," is here to ruin one happy ending: that of Dunder Mifflin, the company that brought these characters together in so many great episodes of "The Office."

"The Paper" episode 1 opens with the revelation that Dunder Mifflin has shut down, with a familiar face, Vance Refrigeration's Bob Vance (Robert Ray Shafer), revealing that the old company has been gone for a while. According to Bob, he still keeps in touch with a couple of former employees who are proud dog owners, but for the most part, the fate of Dunder Mifflin's staff is a mystery.

Despite the upsetting news regarding Dunder Mifflin, Bob reveals that its shutting down has also led to a more peaceful vibe in the Scranton Business Park — to the point that the old paper company is fading out of the collective memory. Still, the big question is: What actually led to Dunder Mufflin closing down?