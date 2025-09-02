Reese Witherspoon Failed Her Audition For An Iconic Robert De Niro Crime Thriller

In the late 1980s, Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese made a fascinating swap. After years of deliberating, Spielberg decided it was time to commit to "Schindler's List," which he had previously offered to Scorsese to direct. For his part, Scorsese agreed to remake "Cape Fear" instead (which Spielberg deemed too violent for himself), reasoning it was a good way to repay Universal for its faith after the controversy surrounding "The Last Temptation of Christ." Both movies would have no doubt looked very different otherwise, and the alternative cinematic reality doesn't end there.

For his modern update of J. Lee Thompson's 1962 thriller about a vicious sex offender preying on an attorney and his family, Scorsese originally wanted Harrison Ford to play Sam Bowden, the lawyer in question. Ford was more interested in playing against type as the villain, however, and turned the movie down when he couldn't get the role he wanted. A ripped and heavily inked Robert De Niro stepped into Cady's shoes instead to earn an Oscar nomination in a movie so iconic that it got its own full-length spoof episode of "The Simpsons." Also receiving an Academy Award nod was Juliette Lewis as 15-year-old tearaway Danielle Bowden, a part that might have landed much differently if Reese Witherspoon hadn't flunked her audition.

Witherspoon has since achieved Oscar recognition of her own, singing her way to Best Actress for "Walk the Line" and receiving an additional nomination for "Wild." Talking to Jimmy Kimmel in 2023 about how scary it was auditioning at the start of her career, she recalled reading for the key teenage role in "Cape Fear," saying:

"I didn't know who Robert De Niro was, so I was standing outside talking to the receptionist and she was like, 'You know he's the most important actor of our time?' And I was like... I was 14, and I'd never seen 'Goodfellas' and I'd never seen 'The Godfather,' so it totally got on my nerves."

She didn't get the gig, and neither did Moira Kelly, Martha Plimpton, Fairuza Balk, and Drew Barrymore. The part was eventually given to Lewis (then 17 years old), who was actually the first young actor to audition. Let's take a look back at Scorsese's "Cape Fear" and speculate on whether it would have worked with Witherspoon playing the not-so-innocent teenager who catches Cady's eye.