Directors Martin Scorsese And Steven Spielberg Debunk One Of The Biggest Myths About Schindler's List

When you work in Hollywood, but can't write or direct or act or do anything that requires a practical skill ... well, you're either an executive or an agent. This means you probably make more money than most of your clients or the genuinely talented people you employ. This, you'd think, would be enough to get you through the night. But these are (mostly) awful people with awfully large egos. They don't just want money. They want credit for having played (they believe) a vital part in the creation of art. So they exaggerate their role to anyone who will listen (hopefully a credulous reporter). And when that's not enough, sometimes they just flat-out lie.

Erstwhile superagent Michael Ovitz played this mendacious game better than anyone.

As the chairman of Creative Artists Agency in the 1980s and '90s, Ovitz was the most feared/desired man in Hollywood. His client list was a list of the most sought-after actors and directors in town. If you were a big name and he didn't rep you, you could be sure he was covertly angling to remedy that. Stories about his ruthless deal-making acumen were legion — which was odd because he famously loathed publicity. Who, then, was spreading the legend of Ovitz? Not his enemies and certainly not his proteges (who lived in fear of cheesing him off). It was quite the mystery!

Once the facade cracked and Ovitz had to start granting more interviews to rebuild his badly damaged reputation, the world began to realize there was no bigger a believer in the genius of Michael Ovitz than Michael Ovitz himself — and by the early 2000s, he was probably the only believer left. Now that he was out of power, all he had left were the stories of his glory days. Some of these stories have been told so many times, they became unchallenged facts. So it's nice when you can get two immensely respected artists to go on record and dispel Ovitz's BS.