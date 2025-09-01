Why Alicia Silverstone Turned Down Beverly Hills, 90210

Even though she really became a movie star with Amy Heckerling's 1995 screwball comedy, "Clueless," if you were a youngster in the 1990s, there's no way you didn't know Alicia Silverstone from those steamy and rebellious Aerosmith music videos — "Amazing," "Cryin'," and "Crazy" — first. You had to: She was drop-dead gorgeous, cute, and mysterious, and had a lot of opportunities to choose from even before "Clueless" became a hit. She had truly been the Queen of the '90s for a while, and even I know that, as a guy who wasn't necessarily well-versed in the Silverstone universe (I do remember her as Batgirl in "Batman & Robin," though, since you can't erase that movie from your mind, for better or worse).

But even before high-schooler Cher Horowitz conquered the big screen next to Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd, and Stacy Dash, Silverstone had already appeared in a few films like "The Crush" (trying to seduce Cary Elwes), "New World" (acting alongside James Gandolfini), and "Hideaway" (a forgettable Dean Koontz horror starring Jeff Goldblum). None of those were particularly ground-breaking or memorable, but they gave Silverstone some momentum to further her acting career. So much so that she got an offer to be in one of the most famous and beloved teen drama series of the '90s, "Beverly Hills, 90210." But she turned it down.