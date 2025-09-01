The Awful TV Movie You Had No Idea Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Produced

Kevin Feige is one of those nerds whose dream came true. He graduated from the University of Southern California in 1995 and immediately got a gig as the assistant to Lauren Shuler Donner, the executive producer of Hollywood flicks like "Volcano" and "You've Got Mail." Evidently, Feige wouldn't stop talking about his obsession with Marvel Comics, and Donner got him a job working on Bryan Singer's 2000 film "X-Men" as a result. Feige has an associate producer credit on that film, and it went on to be a big hit. Not only that, but it was proof that Marvel superheroes were viable for screen adaptation, and a door started to swing open, both for the genre and for Feige.

At the time, Avi Arad was the head of Marvel's film division, and he was so impressed with Feige's job on "X-Men" that he was instantly hired to be Arad's second-in-command. Feige began serving as the executive producer on all the newest Marvel projects, including films like "Daredevil," "Hulk," "The Punisher," and Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 2." These films were mostly all hits, even if fans gave them (collectively) a mixed reaction. "Spider-Man 2" was deeply beloved. "Hulk" and "Daredevil" were derided. Given that Marvel movies would come to eventually dominate both the cinematic marketplace and every film conversation for a decade, one can see the mid-2000s as Feige's growth period, the time when he was building to the industry giant he would eventually become.

During this growth period, though, there was one legitimate Marvel bomb that few discuss in superhero movie conversations. Brett Leonard's 2005 film "Man-Thing," a horror flick about a towering killer swamp creature, was reportedly so bad that it was pulled from theaters and released as a Sci-Fi Channel (aka Syfy) original movie.