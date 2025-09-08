How New Girl 'Predicted' Alexandra Daddario's Mayfair Witches Future

Alexandra Daddario began her career in the early 2000s playing striking supporting roles that centered on how she looked. She played "pretty girl" in Noah Baumbach's "The Squid and the Whale," and "girlfriend" in "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience." Fans of YA fiction may remember her from the 2010 film adaptation of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief," playing Annabeth, the daughter of Athena. Horror fans may note her lead role in the actually-pretty-okay "Texas Chainsaw 3D," although she exploded in fame in 2014 after a supporting role on the hit crime series "True Detective." Daddario has spoken very frankly about that role and how offers immediately began pouring in after she played it.

At about the same time, Daddario also took a guest spot in the third season of "New Girl," the hit Fox sitcom. "New Girl" starred Zooey Deschanel as a quirky teacher named Jess who, in an attempt to recover from her boyfriend's infidelity, moves into a loft apartment in Los Angeles with three swinging bachelors named Nick, Schmidt, and Winston (Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, and Lamorne Morris). "New Girl" was a huge success for the network, lasting an impressive 146 episodes over its seven seasons. The series was widely celebrated and was nominated for multiple Emmys and Golden Globes, although it never won. It famously became one of the more popular shows on Netflix, so millions of people are still watching "New Girl," despite the series having ended in 2018.

In the episode "Mars Landing" (March 25, 2014), a pair of attractive young women move into Jess' building, and Nick, Schmidt, and Winston all make asses of themselves trying to charm them. The women are Michelle and Laurie, and they are played by Daddario and Stevie Nelson. There is a scene in "Mars Landing" wherein Winston describes Michelle as having "crazy witch eyes," a reference to Daddario's own large blue eyeballs. The "crazy witch" description, in a fun coincidence, ended up being prescient for Daddario, as she currently plays a witch on the TV series "Mayfair Witches."