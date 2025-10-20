James Gunn's DC Universe Will Likely Never Adapt This Offensive Superman Moment

In 2003's "Supergirl" #79, writer Peter David briefly introduced readers to pink Kryptonite. The actual stone itself isn't shown, but it's mentioned by Lois Lane, who comments that "Superman's been acting awfully strange since being exposed to pink Kryptonite." In the same panel, we see Supes chatting to Jimmy Olsen, telling his old pal, "Did I ever tell you how smashing you look in bowties, Jimmy? By the way, that's a fabulous window treatment you've put together." The not so subtle implication is, of course, that pink Kryptonite has turned the Man of Steel gay. This all takes place within a story that depicts Linda Danvers traveling back in time to a Pre-"Crisis" era Earth-One. As such, this panel is clearly a parody of that era's trend of introducing new forms of Kryptonite with ridiculous effects.

Indeed, Reddit users have pointed out as much in a thread called "Weirdest Things in Comics #4: Pink Kryptonite," with commenters highlighting what is an obvious parody of Silver Age excess. One user even notes that the "fabulous window treatment" line appears to be a reference to the 1997 Kevin Klein comedy "In & Out," in which Klein's Howard Brackett attempts to confirm that he is, in fact, heterosexual by listening to an instructional tape on being a "man." At one point, the tape says, "Repeat after me, 'Yo! Hot damn! What a fabulous window treatment!'" before announcing "That was a trick!" The movie was well received at the time and written by Paul Rudnick, who is himself gay. It wouldn't necessarily get a great reception in 2025, but it certainly had some progressive aspects for the mid-'90s, even if it was simply by virtue of depicting a gay man as the lead of a mainstream comedy.

Still, the unavoidable element here is that this apparently gay version of Superman is basically a homosexual stereotype, but given David's otherwise decent record of progressivism, it seems fair to say this was just a creative miscalculation at worst. Interestingly enough, pink Kryptonite would return in the 2017 animated "Justice League Action" short "True Colors," in which it's depicted as switching a Kryptonian's physical sex rather than their orientation.

Despite James Gunn's love for more fantastical comic book stories, none of this is likely to make it into a future "Superman" movie. If anyone knows the pitfalls of revisiting outdated jokes it's Gunn, since he was temporarily fired from "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" after some of his old offensive joke tweets re-emerged. As such, any kind of pink Kryptonite jokes are probably off the table, which is a good thing — unless Gunn can find a way of making the pink stone into some sort of symbol of empowerment. Perhaps he'll work it into one of his HBO shows, maybe as a throwaway joke for Peacemaker? For now, however, we're just waiting to see if the upcoming "Supergirl" movie will be better than "Superman."