The Parks And Recreation Star Who Almost Played Derek Shepherd In Grey's Anatomy
As a massive fan of one of the greatest sitcoms ever made (yes, it's "Parks and Recreation"), who watched its seven seasons numerous times, I feel that Rob Lowe's character, Chris "Literally" Traeger, has been a little overlooked over the years. That's only possible because the sitcom featured so many lovable and memorable goofballs (Ron Swanson!) that it was kind of hard to stand out for any character that arrived later in the series and wasn't part of the core cast from the get-go. Lowe's health-obsessed Traeger first turned up at the end of season 2, as an auditor sent from Indianapolis (along with Adam Scott's Ben Wyatt) to review Pawnee's Parks and Recreation department, and how the employees running it used its funding.
At first, his character has the vibe of a corporate man who's only here to disrupt the lovely and hilarious dynamic that Leslie (Amy Poehler) and her beloved colleagues and friends have going on. Yet over time, as Chris becomes a regular and vital part of the department, we quickly learn that he's also a weirdo with a giant heart, relentless positivity, and a life-affirming enthusiasm that make him fit in perfectly with the rest. He's often too much (similarly to Steve Carell's Michael Scott in "The Office"), but beyond his intense and overzealous attitude, there's a genuinely kind-hearted man who wants the best for everyone around him all the time.
And we're lucky to have had this wonderfully foolish character and performance by Lowe, since he could've gone for a completely different role in a beloved medical drama.
Rob Lowe could've been a star in Grey's Anatomy, too
According to an interview Lowe gave Variety in 2021, he was offered the role of Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd in ABC's hit medical series, "Grey's Anatomy." The popular show has been on the air since 2005 and is still running (the new season will premiere in October). Lowe recalled that he turned down the part that eventually went to Patrick Dempsey. Looking back on that opportunity, he explained:
"Me in that part isn't as interesting as Patrick in that part. If it'd been me [the fans] wouldn't have called me 'McDreamy,' they would have called me Rob Lowe. Had I done 'Grey's,' I wouldn't have been in 'Parks and Recreation.' That alone for me is enough.
This is what longevity, experience and recovery give you. There are no accidents. Whatever decision you come to, if you come to it from the right place, it's never wrong."
As a lifelong "Parks and Rec" head, I'm glad that Lowe made the decision not to join "Grey's Anatomy." I also believe if he had portrayed Dr. Shepherd, it would've been another routine role for him without much of a challenge, playing a romantic interest and nice guy that he'd done so many times before. Traeger was an unusual character that Lowe embraced, which also allowed him to be silly and eccentric, showing off his comedic acting chops in a way that we haven't seen before. In retrospect, I couldn't agree more with the actor that it was the right call — and the right show for him at the time.