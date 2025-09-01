The Parks And Recreation Star Who Almost Played Derek Shepherd In Grey's Anatomy

As a massive fan of one of the greatest sitcoms ever made (yes, it's "Parks and Recreation"), who watched its seven seasons numerous times, I feel that Rob Lowe's character, Chris "Literally" Traeger, has been a little overlooked over the years. That's only possible because the sitcom featured so many lovable and memorable goofballs (Ron Swanson!) that it was kind of hard to stand out for any character that arrived later in the series and wasn't part of the core cast from the get-go. Lowe's health-obsessed Traeger first turned up at the end of season 2, as an auditor sent from Indianapolis (along with Adam Scott's Ben Wyatt) to review Pawnee's Parks and Recreation department, and how the employees running it used its funding.

At first, his character has the vibe of a corporate man who's only here to disrupt the lovely and hilarious dynamic that Leslie (Amy Poehler) and her beloved colleagues and friends have going on. Yet over time, as Chris becomes a regular and vital part of the department, we quickly learn that he's also a weirdo with a giant heart, relentless positivity, and a life-affirming enthusiasm that make him fit in perfectly with the rest. He's often too much (similarly to Steve Carell's Michael Scott in "The Office"), but beyond his intense and overzealous attitude, there's a genuinely kind-hearted man who wants the best for everyone around him all the time.

And we're lucky to have had this wonderfully foolish character and performance by Lowe, since he could've gone for a completely different role in a beloved medical drama.