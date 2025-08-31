George Lucas' Original Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom Plan Could Have Destroyed The Franchise

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's funny how "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" are both incredibly popular franchises that most fans agree have only a few movies that they legitimately like, while blaming the rest for ruining the franchise and cinema as a whole. If — out of five movies — you only really find "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" to be excellent films, do you really like the franchise, or just those two entries?

Before "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" redefined what a bad "Indiana Jones" movie could look like, it was "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" that created a rift in the fandom and was considered a widely controversial movie in terms of quality. It's a darker, meaner movie, one that (because of its status as a prequel) abandoned a lot of what people loved about "Raiders of the Lost Ark" (like Karen Allen's Marion Ravenwood) and seemingly contradicted Indy's unfamiliarity with the supernatural in the first movie. Not that "Temple" is without merit, of course. Harrison Ford looks better than ever as the famed archeologist, Ke Huy Quan is a phenomenal addition to the franchise, and the Thuggee sacrifice sequence is horrifically delightful in its ability to traumatize entire generations.

"Temple of Doom" came at a dark time for Spielberg and Lucas, with the former reeling from his involvement in a movie that got two kids and a man killed, and the latter having just ended his marriage. The script for what would eventually become the second "Indiana Jones" movie was so dark (despite being rated PG) that it scared away Lawrence Kasdan, who Lucas originally tapped to write the script.

Yet, as weird as "Temple of Doom" was and as bad as some people consider it to be, it could have been much, much worse. That's because George Lucas' original idea for the follow-up to "Raiders of the Lost Ark" was going to involve actual dinosaurs.