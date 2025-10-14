Hugh Jackman's Reason For Turning Down James Bond Makes So Much Sense

Hugh Jackman, as mass audiences know, exploded in fame when he appeared in Bryan Singer's "X-Men" in 2000, playing the taciturn mutant Wolverine. Prior to "X-Men," he had only appeared in two low-budget movies in his native Australia. After "X-Men," he was one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood. Jackman began leading high-profile romantic comedies such as "Someone Like You" and "Kate & Leopold," as well as thrillers like "Swordfish" and "Van Helsing." He is a talented actor, dancer, and singer, but he also possessed that ineffable "it" quality that movie stars so often wield. He's handsome and charming and confident. These days, it almost feels like he was destined to be a Hollywood leading man.

Indeed, there was a brief period when Jackman was being courted to play the next James Bond. The fourth and final Pierce Brosnan 007 movie, "Die Another Day," had come out in 2002, and it was panned by critics, denoting the end of an era for the character. James Bond would clearly need a massive retooling and recasting if he was to survive into the post-9/11 world. The net was cast, and MGM (who owned the 007 rights at the time) began looking for their new British spy. As is the case every time the role opens up, there was a mad dash to fill it.

Christian Bale reportedly was offered the role, but he rejected it, feeling it was just too British for him (Bale is Welsh). Henry Cavill auditioned as well, but he was too young at the time. Goran Višnjić was turned down because he couldn't speak with a British dialect.

As we now all know, the part ultimately went to Daniel Craig. But Jackman was also offered the role, which potentially would have made him the second Australian actor to play Bond (George Lazenby is also Australian). In a 2022 interview with IndieWire, Jackman admitted that James Bond would have taken up too much of his time, and he wanted the leeway to play parts other than 007 and Wolverine.