Hugh Jackman's Reason For Turning Down James Bond Makes So Much Sense
Hugh Jackman, as mass audiences know, exploded in fame when he appeared in Bryan Singer's "X-Men" in 2000, playing the taciturn mutant Wolverine. Prior to "X-Men," he had only appeared in two low-budget movies in his native Australia. After "X-Men," he was one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood. Jackman began leading high-profile romantic comedies such as "Someone Like You" and "Kate & Leopold," as well as thrillers like "Swordfish" and "Van Helsing." He is a talented actor, dancer, and singer, but he also possessed that ineffable "it" quality that movie stars so often wield. He's handsome and charming and confident. These days, it almost feels like he was destined to be a Hollywood leading man.
Indeed, there was a brief period when Jackman was being courted to play the next James Bond. The fourth and final Pierce Brosnan 007 movie, "Die Another Day," had come out in 2002, and it was panned by critics, denoting the end of an era for the character. James Bond would clearly need a massive retooling and recasting if he was to survive into the post-9/11 world. The net was cast, and MGM (who owned the 007 rights at the time) began looking for their new British spy. As is the case every time the role opens up, there was a mad dash to fill it.
Christian Bale reportedly was offered the role, but he rejected it, feeling it was just too British for him (Bale is Welsh). Henry Cavill auditioned as well, but he was too young at the time. Goran Višnjić was turned down because he couldn't speak with a British dialect.
As we now all know, the part ultimately went to Daniel Craig. But Jackman was also offered the role, which potentially would have made him the second Australian actor to play Bond (George Lazenby is also Australian). In a 2022 interview with IndieWire, Jackman admitted that James Bond would have taken up too much of his time, and he wanted the leeway to play parts other than 007 and Wolverine.
Jackman didn't want to be both James Bond and Wolverine
Wolverine, it should be noted, has been a long-lasting, recurring gig for Jackman. He has played the part in 10 films to date (one only a cameo), most recently in the 2024 comedy hit "Deadpool & Wolverine." His association with the role was even joked about by the Deadpool character, who quipped that Jackman would be playing Wolverine until he's 90. Jackman has likely had to clear his schedule for each one of his Wolverine appearances, which no doubt included extensive press junkets and interviews.
Doing that twice over with James Bond sounded exhausting and limiting to Jackman. Sure, Bond likely would have been very lucrative for the actor, but he also took pleasure in his craft, and wanted to play more types of roles than just action heroes. As he put it:
"I didn't want to do the same things. [...] You know, the role of the hero action star. I mean, it was the meat-and-potatoes of a lot of American film, that archetype. It was all various forms of heroic guys in tough situations. I was like, 'Uh, no. This is a problem.' [...] I had a look at [James Bond...]. I was like, 'If I'm doing that and Wolverine, I'll have no time to do anything else.' I clearly find it more interesting to play people who color outside the lines."
The next 007 movie, "Casino Royale," was released in 2006, the same year Jackman appeared in a wide variety of films. He starred in Woody Allen's comedy "Scoop," Christopher Nolan's steampunk magician movie "The Prestige," Darren Aronofsky's spiritual freakout "The Fountain," and Aardman Animation's CGI debut "Flushed Away." He was able to take multiple jobs, all of them very different, instead of playing James Bond. That seems like a logical trade.
Indeed, in 2012, Jackman received an Oscar nomination for his performance in "Les Misérables," something he couldn't have done if he was Wolverine and 007. He made the right decision.