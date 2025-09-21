B.J. Novak's Star-Studded Hulu Anthology Series Is Almost Impossible To Watch

In the streaming era, it can feel like all things are available at all times. Like movie and television history, in its infinity, is at our disposal with just the few clicks of a button. It's often overwhelming. It's also not remotely true. Not only are numerous classics not available on any streaming service or to rent through digital retailers, but even recent shows that were made for this era have disappeared. B.J. Novak's "The Premise" is one such example.

Novak, who most will recognize as Ryan from "The Office," is far more than just an actor. He's also a writer, producer, and director who put on multiple hats in 2021 when he made "The Premise" for FX. The anthology series consists of five episodes, each covering a different, modern issue. The official synopsis for the show reads as follows:

"'The Premise' is a bold and provocative half-hour anthology of standalone stories about the times we live in. The curated collection of character-driven episodes challenges our shared morality tales, choosing art over argument, as it engages with the most relevant and meaningful issues of the modern era."

"The Premise" aired on FX and also streamed on Hulu in fall 2021. The show tackled topics like guns, identity, social justice, sex, capitalism, revenge, love, fame, social media, and even butt plugs. Unfortunately, if any of that sounds interesting to you, it's nearly impossible to watch right now. As of this writing, the series is not available to stream on any major service, nor is it available to rent via VOD. It's almost like it never existed. That's all the more surprising when looking at the talent involved in the show. Yet, it's not at all uncommon in today's shifting media climate.