The Stranger Things Character You Forgot Outer Banks Star Madelyn Cline Played

While Cline may only make a small appearance on Netflix's flagship show, Tina's house party does inadvertently get the wheels turning on some of the bigger drama in "Stranger Things" season 2. As Cline's higher schooler busts a move channeling Madonna, Nancy (Natalia Dyer) — who's still reeling from the season 1 death of her best friend Barbara aka Barb (Shannon Purser) — uses the event as an excuse to cut loose ... and by that, we mean Nancy gets drunk and breaks up with Steve (Joe Keery). She and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) have since become an unstoppable duo in their own right, though season 4 hinted that Nancy and Steve may yet have a future together after all.

Given the mystery surrounding the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things," and with Tina having not shown up in Hawkins since season 2, it would be cool if the series' creatives found an excuse to bring Cline's character back, if only to show how she and the other young people around Nancy's age react to what's been going on in their hometown of late. Then again, with the villainous Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and his forces invading Hawkins in season 5, who knows if Tina is even still alive at this stage? We'll just have to wait until "Stranger Things" returns with new episodes to find out. Get a fresh batch of Eggo waffles ready.

"Stranger Things" season 5, part 1 premieres November 26, 2025, with part 2 dropping a month later on December 25 and the series final following suit on December 31.