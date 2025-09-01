Steven Spielberg Produced A Mark Wahlberg Drama That Fired Ryan Gosling

After the success of his "Lord of the Rings" movies, director Peter Jackson could do no wrong. He was beloved by the Hollywood establishment, beloved by the Academy, and beloved by fantasy nerds the world over. His "Rings" movies were phenomenal productions, telling an epic story that took a trio of three-hour movies to cover, and Jackson was rewarded with geek world canonization and permission to make whatever dream movie he wanted. So, he followed "Lord of the Rings" with a slick, expensive, and utterly self-indulgent remake of "King Kong," a $207 million, 187-minute spectacular featuring cinema's favorite giant ape.

With "King Kong" out of his system, it was time for Jackson to knuckle under and decide what he wanted to do next. What would his new identity as a filmmaker look like, and what kind of stories would he tell? Jackson, rather unfortunately, squandered a great deal of his Hollywood goodwill by making "The Lovely Bones" in 2009, a film produced by Steven Spielberg. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Alice Sebold, "The Lovely Bones" tells the story of Susie Salmon (Saoirse Ronan), a 14-year-old girl who is assaulted and murdered by a local serial killer (Stanley Tucci). Susie spends the bulk of the movie in a purgatorial afterlife realm she calls the In-Between. There, she's able to frolic with other ghosts while also looking down on Earth to see how her family is coping with her death.

It may have been partly Spielberg's influence, but "The Lovely Bones" is a weirdly saccharine film, often dipping into an unseemly sentimentality. The movie will then jackknife into very bleak territory, as characters talk openly about the murder of a 14-year-old. Mark Wahlberg plays Susie's father, Jack, while Rachel Weisz plays her mother, Abigail. Curiously, however, a then only 26 year old Ryan Gosling initially signed on to play Jack, but he wound up being fired by Jackson before shooting began because he had deliberately changed the way he looked.