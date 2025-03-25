The Near-Perfect War Documentary Directed By Peter Jackson, According To Rotten Tomatoes

In the mid-2000s, director Peter Jackson was riding high on the success of his "Lord of the Rings" movies, having won multiple Academy Awards and made gazillions of dollars. For his follow-up film, Jackson was allowed to indulge in a high-profile vanity project: an effects-laden, $200 million remake of "King Kong," as the 1933 original was one of his favorite movies. The film itself was only okay. However, while he was making "King Kong," Jackson seemed to develop a new artistic interest.

You see, Jackson knew of an excised "spider pit" sequence that had been cut from the 1933 "King Kong." Hence, he decided — just as a side project — to use his clout to recreate what it might have looked like using vintage film and effects. The results are fun enough (you can see them online), but Jackson had clearly been bitten by a bug. Following his spider pit experiment, Jackson became obsessed with recreation and restoration.

After another misguided stab at prestige ("The Lovely Bones") and his own much-criticized, George Lucas-like prequel trilogy (the "Hobbit" movies), Jackson finally gave himself permission to fully indulge in his restoration habits. The British Imperial War Museum, it turned out, had century-old silent film reels of English soldiers fighting on the front during World War I and had approached Jackson in 2015 about restoring the material in a modern context. Jackson went hog wild in response, colorizing the footage and using digital trickery to alter the early frame-rates to look smoother and more contemporary, all the while remixing it in 3D. The century-old footage suddenly looked like it was shot on modern digital cameras.

Jackson was also handed old BBC interviews with WWI-era soldiers, so he elected to play the audio over his restored footage. The resulting film, titled "They Shall Not Grow Old," was released in theaters in 2018 to much critical acclaim, as evidenced by its 99% score on Rotten Tomatoes. (You can check out /Film's own review of the movie here.)