A Major Superman Star Nearly Played Hannibal Lecter In The Silence Of The Lambs

Ultimately, Anthony Hopkins was cast in the role of Dr. Hannibal Lecter. Hopkins would be the second actor to bring the character to life, following Brian Cox, who played the character in "Manhunter," with the alternate spelling, "Lecktor." Hopkins would reprise the role in the sequel, "Hannibal," and the prequel, "Red Dragon," the latter of which is based on the novel of the same name, which was also the basis of "Manhunter." Dr. Hannibal Lecter would later be portrayed by Gaspard Ulliel in the prequel film, "Hannibal Rising," and was also played by Mads Mikkelsen in the NBC series, "Hannibal."

Despite passing on "The Silence of the Lambs," Gene Hackman would go on to appear in Clint Eastwood's "Unforgiven." Released in 1992, a year after the release of the project he passed on, "Unforgiven" would go on to win Best Picture, while awarding Hackman his second Academy Award for his performance, this time in the category of Best Supporting Actor. He previously won for Best Actor in William Friedkin's "The French Connection" over 20 years prior. Hypothetically, if Hackman accepted the opportunity to direct and star in "The Silence of the Lambs," perhaps he could have won in both of those categories, which would have found him winning three Oscars in back-to-back years.

Besides "The Silence of the Lambs," Gene Hackman also turned down another psychological thriller in David Fincher's "Se7en," which makes at least two seminal 1990s classics that Hackman passed up on. Ultimately, things worked out in the best way for both Hackman and Anthony Hopkins, given that Hackman had already brought Superman's arch-nemesis Lex Luthor to life, and perhaps having two legendary genre villain roles under his belt would have been greedy.